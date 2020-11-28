Ohio Valley counties show decrease in alert on Saturday’s WV Education Map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s new school COVID-19 map is out and shows improvements from last week in several counties.

Marshall and Brooke Counties dropped out of the red range and into orange, meaning school will still need to be remote for the next week.

However, Governor Jim Justice already mandated virtual-only learning through Wednesday.

Ohio is also in orange and remained at that level from last week.

Hancock lowered its level from orange to gold, meaning schools could now resume in-person learning if officials choose to do so.