WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The pool at the Wheeling YMCA was a sea of color for the 4th annual Hoppin’ & Splashin’ Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids from around the Ohio Valley were welcome to dive right in, baskets and bags in hand, ready to collect the eggs that the Easter Bunny floated their way.

These kids are ‘hopping’ into spring with a 💧SPLASH💧 at the 4th Annual Hoppin’ & Splashin’ Easter Egg Hunt at the Wheeling YMCA!🏊‍♀️🐣

The little ones enjoy it, but Aquatic Director Jill Paul says that the adults feel “awesome” when this event comes around.

”It’s a great feeling to do something like this to help provide for our community and to do something with families around the Ohio Valley. It’s just a way to get our families together with their kids to do something fun for the Easter season.” Jill Paul – Aquatic Director, Wheeling YMCA

The pool saw over 100 kids divided into two sessions: kids ages 6 and under first and children between the ages of 7 and 10 after.

This paddle also had a little bit of a battle.

Four of these lucky hunters who found the golden eggs won a special prize, but all swimmers were treated for their skills with drinks and snacks from the Easter Bunny himself.

”Everybody has been great with helping out getting this ready. We have a blast doing it, my staff and I, and the kids love it.” Jill Paul – Aquatic Director, Wheeling YMCA

Everybody who came out are ready to swim right into Easter with a smile.