Ohio Valley laces up for annual Heart Walk

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The American Heart Association and Wheeling Hospital will once again team up for the annual Ohio Valley Heart Walk.

Proceeds will be split between the American Heart Association and Wheeling Hospital’s Cardiac Research Fund.

Organizers have already exceeded expectations by surpassing their $80,750 fundraiser goal.

As of October 18, local companies and community members have donated to $86,191 to the annual event.

This year’s walk takes place at Oglebay Park with a start time of 9:30 a.m.

7News Anchor Logan Ratick will emcee this year’s walk.

Additional information can be found on the event Facebook page.