1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Ohio County Magistrate sentenced to prison Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Tax-free weekend in Ohio

Top Stories

by: Shelby Davis

Posted: / Updated:

It’s finally August 1st.

And although many people are still in the summer mood, the school season is just around the corner.

And fortunately-Ohio has one way to make the back to school shopping experience just a little easier.

Many parents dread the idea of back to school shopping.

But Ohio is holding its tax-free weekend to cut down the price of clothes and school supplies.

In fact-any clothing item under 75 dollars and school supplies that are under 20 dollars are TAX-FREE from August 2nd through 4th.

The Ohio Valley Mall is holding events all weekend long. The first event is Friday when doors open at 5:00 for a tax-free weekend in Macy’s circle. The first 50 teachers there will receive a gift bag and much more.

“They’ll be pampered with some merchandise and have some little snacks. But they will also get a ten-dollar Macy’s gift card and ten-dollar Boscov’s gift card. So, they can get started on their shopping right away.”

Candi Noble- Greathouse- Market Director for The Ohio Valley Mall

Tax-free weekend isn’t only good for customers, but also the stores at the mall.

“The stores are stocked. They’re ready to go. And yes, it is a nice boost. We do see traffic all weekend long. People have already been coming in and trying to size things to try to ease things.”

Candi Noble- Greathouse- Market Director for The Ohio Valley Mall

The mall is also holding a back to school fashion show on Saturday at 1:00 and a kid’s day from 12 PM-3 PM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter