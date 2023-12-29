MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Waterford Township man with a second-degree felony of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

According to Chief Deputy Mark A. Warden, Agents with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Joshua Offenberger, 40, on December 27.

Officials say on December 22, Task Force Agents and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau received information that Offenberger was downloading or uploading four videos of child pornography and/or child erotica.

One video showed a prepubescent female displaying her private body parts.

Police searched Offenberger’s home on December 27, and when agents interviewed him, Offenberger initially denied downloading and reproducing child pornography but eventually confessed.

A cursory search of Offenberger’s devices revealed dozens of images/videos of child pornography and hundreds of images of child erotica.

Officials say many of the images showed prepubescent children involved in sexual acts.

According to the sheriff’s office, Offenberger was arrested for second-degree felony pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and was transported to the Washington County Jail.

Offenberger appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on December 28 and is being held on $15,000 plus PR bond.

