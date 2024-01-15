NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The New Philadelphia Police Department has released information regarding a shooting that took place on January 12.

According to police, a male subject was arrested at a motel later that same evening for his part in the shooting.

Multiple other subjects were detained and questioned and have since been released pending review by the Tuscarawas County Prosecutors Office for potential charges.

Officials say the vehicle in question was located, and a search warrant was executed on that vehicle and the motel room.

Evidence from the shooting was located in both locations and was processed by detectives.

The male subject involved in the shooting is currently being held in the New Philadelphia City Jail, awaiting formal charges.

Detectives anticipate charges on other subjects soon and will continue investigating this incident.

Officials say the firearms believed to be used in this incident were recovered as well and will be processed along with evidence found at the scene of the shooting.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police have not released any names at this time.

The Tuskawarus County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Canton Police Department helped assist in the investigation.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, January 15, 2024)