PITTSBURGH — Following what it referred to as a “Swift, calculated & committed” response by Pittsburgh Police in thwarting a potential school shooting at Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced in a Sunday morning release that it will be honoring the department and lead detectives for their efforts in protecting the school community.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is a national school safety and advocacy nonprofit formed following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Foundation officials echoed Mayor Ed Gainey in noting that, for the current school year, this week’s arrest of 2 juveniles & the recovery of 4 firearms marks the second time this year that Pittsburgh officers, “through their proactive policing and community partnership, have been able to keep our city and our kids safe at school.”

Foundation officials noted that several Pittsburgh community members contacted foundation leaders to nominate the department.

Pittsburgh police reported this week that they had received information from the ATF that a juvenile male was posting videos on social media while posing with firearms and making threats to Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School.

Police Chief Larry Scirotto noted in a statement, “The juvenile that was seen on campus was also shown in other social media posts, highlighting weapons, an assault rifle and multiple handguns in what appeared to be a bedroom of a home and made credible threats to the school.”

Foundation “Stop Now” School Patrols National Director James Earle noted in Sunday’s release: “We cannot as a nation afford to underestimate efforts such as those exemplified recently by Pittsburgh Police, in ending the cycle of violence; threatened or realized against our students, against our youth. The officers & department, under the current leadership, step by step, swiftly & in a calculated manner, ended a potential tragedy. The foundation asserts that departments across the nation themselves follow such examples as in Pittsburgh.”

The foundation also stated in the release that the Pittsburgh Police joined other national recipients, such as Abby Zwerner of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia & several officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting in Tennessee.

