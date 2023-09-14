PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Fans of the horror classic ‘Silence of the Lambs’ are in for a treat if they want to take a short trip to Perryopolis, a small town not far from Pittsburgh.

The town is home to Buffalo Bill’s House, and from September 22-24, fans can not only visit the movie shrine but get a guided tour from Brooke Smith, who played Catherine Martin and was forced to “rub the lotion on the skin.”

Haunted Pittsburgh LLC is not hosting this particular event but will be there to experience the tour.

Fans can book their spot here.

If you can’t make this unique tour, the house also offers regular guided tours and overnight stays for up to 8 people