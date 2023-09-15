TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers at the Highlands is taking to social media to get customer feedback and launch a “Back to Bubba’s” campaign.

The restaurant recently made a Facebook post reaching out to customers to find out why it’s having its slowest September in seven years.

According to Bubba’s, they launched a new menu without raising their prices, offer a .50 cent wing night, trivia night on Thursdays, and always have the freshest ingredients.

They claim a rumor is going around from competitors that they are closing, but are assuring the public that their doors will remain open.

They are asking the Ohio Valley to comment on the post when the last time they enjoyed a meal at the restaurant and what they can do to earn business back.

