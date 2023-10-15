WHEELING, W.Va. — The owner of Carlito’s Soul Kitchen LLC, Jeramie Kadora Alvarado, announced today, October 15, that it will close in two weeks.

The announcement was made via the restaurant’s Facebook page, asking patrons to come out and have one last supper before it closes its doors for good on October 28.

It is stated that the building, along with others, is available for leasing options and ready for new investors.

Alvarado expressed his gratitude for all of the support received over the last year and thanked the staff for working so hard to make a beautiful restaurant.