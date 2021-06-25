Ohio Valley Rib & Chicken Cook-Off returns to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the area’s most popular festivals is back. After a year’s absence, do to COVID-19, the Ohio Valley Rib & Chicken Cook-off is once again underway at Heritage Port.

This year as many as five, award winning rib vendors are on hand competing for the Carl Carenbauer trophies. That’s the award given for the champion and runner up in both the rib and chicken categories.

Now of course, there is more than just great food. There will be live entertainment including comedian Whelan who will take the stage tonight. Also plenty of live music and craft vendors as well.

“It’s been a rough year last year and I think everybody is just ready to get out. Everybody is ready for some entertainment, have some good food. And I need everybody to come down, look at this! This is what we got to offer and then some, so make sure you come on down.” Tonya Woody, Festival Coordinator

Now if chicken and ribs aren’t your thing, there are plenty other summertime food favorites on hand. The festival will go until 11PM Friday night and start back up at noon on Saturday. That’s when they will honor the Reverend Willie Nevels and his wife Loma for their community involvement.