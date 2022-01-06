Ohio Valley roadways are slick tonight with some emergency warnings issued

(WTRF) — Authorities are confirming that local roads are slick and snow covered this evening. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution if they must travel. The best advice is to stay home if you can.

Ohio road conditions

In Ohio, Monroe County has issued a Level 1 snow emergency. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Belmont County has also issued a Level 1 snow emergency.

Ohio Snow Emergency Classifications

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

New details for Thursday West Virginia snow system

West Virginia road conditions

In West Virginia, Brooke County authorities are reporting one accident.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says there are several minor accidents across the county.

In Ohio County, Sheriff Tom Howard says there multiple crashes at this hour…secondary roads are very icy. On Interstate 70 westbound, new pavement on the interstate is causing I-70 West to be very slick. People are taking it slow on Two-Mile Hill. There is a two-vehicle accident near Middle Creek Elementary in Triadelphia and on Route 88 tractor trailer is stuck. Sheriff Howard is advising people to stay home.

7NEWS and WTRF.com are monitoring the road and weather situation closely, so refresh this page for updates,