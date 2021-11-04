Ohio Valley Street Survivors and the House of the Carpenter hold 19th annual toy drive

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas is rapidly approaching, and with an uncertain economy and a possible toy shortage this year, two local organizations are teaming up to make sure kids have gifts on Christmas morning.



The House of the Carpenter and the Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club held their 19th annual toy drive tonight. The toys will be going to local kids that signed up last month, along with many others in the area that might not get presents this year without some help.



But sponsors and donations are still needed.

“So far we’re doing fairly well, we still have quite a few children that need sponsors, but as you can tell this was a phenomenal event. This is more than I could have hoped for, because last year we did have a smaller turnout.” Michelle Lucarelli, Associate Director of the House of the Carpenter

I think the car club people are pretty generous to start with. I think this is the most amount of toys we’ve had.” Bill Sandiford, President, Ohio Valley Street Survivors

You can learn more by going to http://houseofthecarpenter.com, and you can check out the Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club on Facebook.