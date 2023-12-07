WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley Street Survivors gave early Christmas presents to ten local organizations today.

They presented checks to groups that help people or animals throughout the year.

Several food pantries, animal shelters, and organizations that help the disabled were among the recipients.

Easterseals was one of them, and the checks were handed out at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

“At Easterseals, we are able to provide care for children with disabilities who might not otherwise be able to receive this kind of treatment. We do take insurance but there are some insurances that don’t cover certain things and that’s where the community comes in.” Betsy Bethel McFarland | Easterseals marketing manager

“We gave uh ten checks to local charities for $500 each, $1,000 to the Helping Heroes and $250 each to the three local animal shelters. And what we try to do is donate to the local people that maybe don’t get the big bucks from national organizations.” Bill Sandiford | Ohio Valley Street Survivors VP

Groups receiving donations included Toys For Kids, the Mt. Olivet Methodist Food Pantry, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, Grow Warwood Pride, and the WATCH Center.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors is a car club that puts on 18 events a year.

They say they’re able to give back to the community because of the fundraising they do.