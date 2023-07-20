WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the Northern portion of our viewing area within an Enhanced Risk (3/5) and the Southern portion in a Slight risk (2/5) for strong to severe storms that could move in Thursday late afternoon and evening.

A look at our current set up across the region

Another big system with a warm and cold front will allow for thunderstorms to fire up late this afternoon and this even across the Southern Great Lakes and down through Kentucky.

Isolated storms will fire up along the warm front, while widespread storms will pop up along the cold front and will dip southeast across the Ohio Valley This evening.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday highlights the region in a Enhanced Risk

These storms that fire up will be thanks to lift from both fronts, changing winds in both direction and speed with height, and available energy in the atmosphere. These ingredients will allow for a few of these storms to be strong to severe especially across northern and eastern Ohio.

Predictors look at isolated storms around dinner time

The first round of activity with begin to fire up during the late afternoon and early evening hours along a warm front. These showers and storms will be very isolated. Most of us will not see this initial round, but anyone who does could see a brief heavy downpour and some small hail.

A look at predictor for 10pm and 1am

The best chance to see showers and storms will be during the evening hours. Showers and storms will fire up along the cold front west of I-77. Heaviest showers will move through Eastern Ohio and the Northern Panhandle mainly 10 p.m. until just after midnight. Heavy downpours will be likely.

Impacts of severe weather for Thursday.

IMPACTS:

With the upgrade to enhanced our chance for strong damaging winds has increased from a 2/5 to a 3/5.

Our main threats still include heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. Strong damaging winds now look more probable with any large cluster of storms that develope. Small hail will be possible with any isolated cells that fire up behind the warm front this afternoon.

This is still a developing system so stay up to date with the StormTracker7 Weather Team online, on Facebook/Twitter, and on air during at noon, and during the evening.