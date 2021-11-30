Ohio Vax-2-School first 30 winners announced: Here’s the list

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

(WJW) — Ohio’s Vax-2-School first 30 winners have been announced.

And the winners are:

  1. Midori Ayres, Fremont
  2. Frank Brown, Toledo
  3. Drake Bryan, Novelty
  4. Madison Cooke, Maineville
  5. Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
  6. Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
  7. Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
  8. Grant Fry, Doylestown
  9. Alice Jonas, Worthington
  10. Livia Kish, Akron
  11. Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
  12. Lydia Krausz, New Albany
  13. Lessah Lemaster, Enon
  14. Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
  15. Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
  16. Mitchell Link, Jamestown
  17. Alena McCain, West Chester
  18. Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
  19. Claire Miller, Cincinnati
  20. Rachel Mohr, Dublin
  21. Martin Philip, West Chester
  22. Victoria Rahija, Mentor
  23. Donovan Simpson, Columbus
  24. Madeline Sines, Milford Center
  25. Sydney Stacho, Medina
  26. Emily Studer, Aurora
  27. Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
  28. Alex Vargo, Rossford
  29. Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
  30. Makenna Wolf, Fremont

The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Prizes include 150 $10,000 scholarships; half of the winners were chosen Nov. 22 and the other half were chosen Nov. 29.

Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram.

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast. 

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Keep your eyes on FOX8.com for Tuesday’s list of winners.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter