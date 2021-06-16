Ohio Vax-a-Million: Winners announced for this week’s drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Tonight, we found out who claimed the fourth set of Vax-a-Million lottery prizes.

The winners’ names were pulled Monday and were announced to the public Wednesday evening.

The winner of this week’s $1 million prize is Suzanne Ward from Findlay.

Meet our newest Vax-A-Million winner – Suzanne of Findlay! Congrats Suzanne, and thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/lZa79zlC5d — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 16, 2021

The winner of this week’s full-ride college scholarship drawing is Sean Horning from Cincinnati.

Last week, Mark Cline, of Richwood in Union County, was the winner of the $1 million prize, while Aara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, won the four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship.

WJW graphic

Ohioans who are vaccinated, having received at least one dose, can opt into the lottery. Those 18 years and older can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 can enter to win the state scholarship.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

This week, 3,428,514 Ohioans were reportedly signed up for a chance to win the $1 million prize, and 150,187 teens were entered to win the scholarship, the Ohio Department of Health said.

Of course, it’s not too late to enter for the next week’s drawing, as long as you sign up by Sunday. You can do that online right here or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.