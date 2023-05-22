(WTRF) – They all fight crime on their own turf, but now they’ve joined together with an initiative that’s border to border.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police and Wheeling Police Department gathered at Heritage Port at noon today for the kickoff.

They say almost 11,000 Americans died in a single year in traffic crashes, while not wearing their seat belts. So as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, their mission is one of unity and a determination to save lives.

“It’s an annual partnership with the Wheeling Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia law enforcement agencies. Kind of kick off the Memorial Day weekend, we focus on all types of violations but mainly seat belt and distracted driving and impaired driving.” Lt. Brian McFarland, Post Commander, OSHP

“This is a highway safety initiative, border to border. So our friends from Ohio, our friends from Pennsylvania are all going to be doing the same enforcement that the City of Wheeling Police Department will be doing. We’re going to be looking for those folks who don’t have seat belts on.” Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

The Click It Or Ticket campaign starts today and runs through June 4th.

They say there are some misconceptions surrounding seat belts. People believe they’re better protected in larger vehicles like pickup trucks, or safer in the back seat than the front, or safer on rural roads than on highways. They say none of those are true.

There is no safe way to ride while unbuckled.