(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

A weekend shooting on Wheeling Island shocked many in the community. Although the investigation is ongoing, Wheeling Police have ruled the incident self-defense.

–> Police release name of murder victim, but not the name of the shooter <–



Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said one of the 911 calls during the incident came from the shooter himself. Police explain that man gave a statement, which along with other eyewitness accounts, lead them to believe he fired in self- defense. 35-year-old Tyrone Thompson was taken to Wheeling Hospital, and later died.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine visited Jefferson County this week to talk about an issue very close to both of them….reading!

–> Ohio Gov. and First Lady celebrate Imagination Library program in Jefferson County <–

Their Imagination Library Program began in 2020 and the Governor said now more than half of children up to the age of five are getting books in the county.

Billions of dollars in economic growth is well on its way to coming to Weirton and it all starts with an industrial access road.

–> Potential $1.2 Billion in economic development starts with Industrial access road in Weirton <–

The city, Frontier Group of Companies and the Brooke, Hancock, Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission worked together to secure $4 million for that road. It’ll be known as the Main Street Bypass and help alleviate truck traffic throughout the city.

West Virginia is launching a new program to help homeowners who have fallen behind because of the pandemic.

–>New West Virginia program to help homeowners falling behind on payments<–

The Homeowners Rescue Program helps people who are behind on mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and utility bills. Homeowners must be at or below 150 percent of area median income and have experienced some sort of COVID related hardship. Applications will be accepted starting Monday.

A Ukrainian couple is now safe in Wheeling with their daughter, after making the difficult decision to leave their home for safety.

–> Ukrainian couple escapes to Wheeling for safety <–

Voldomyr and Svitlana were planning to move to Kyiv and had an apartment, but realized they needed to come to America instead. The couple says even thousands of miles away, they still believe in their country.

