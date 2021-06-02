Ohio’s mask mandate ends today

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Ohio’s mask mandate –for those who are vaccinated–has been lifted today.

Social distancing is no longer required. Governor Mike DeWine said it’s time to get back to living the lives we want. But there are exceptions to every rule.

Masks are still needed in nursing homes and in congregate living facilities. Other than that, the 4.6 million Ohioans who have been immunized can take off their masks and forget about social distancing too.

So what happens now with the unvaccinated? We went to Belmont County for the answers.

“Belmont County was right around 34% vaccinated. Again herd immunity, you’ve heard, is right around 70% says Rob Sproul, Belmont County health administrator, He says they are still seeing active hospitalization.

Starting today in Ohio, there will be no seating limitations for indoor or outdoor events.