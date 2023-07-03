COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WTRF) — The clean burning fossil fuel that continues to play a pivotal role in both the state of Ohio and the country is natural gas.
With its many uses, and endless possibilities, natural gas has become a critical energy source; creating new jobs, encouraging investments and most importantly, helping the environment.
Ohio’s large industry has been a driving force in the state’s economic expansion and has reduced the need for resources from foreign energy companies.
State officials are proud to be able to produce such a critical resource for Americans to have direct access.
”We’ve got a wealth of natural gas here and in our region that creates jobs. It creates economic freedom for the American people. Returning America to energy independence and energy dominance is a big, big deal.”Senator Bill Johnson – Ohio’s 6th District
As Ohio and the nation moves forward, it is clear that this natural resource will continue to play a very pivotal role.