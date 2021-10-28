Ohio’s senators sharply divided on $1.75 trillion spending plan

OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is praising the “Build Back Better” social and climate spending bill, calling it to be a huge win for the middle class, and those trying to break into the middle class.



Brown claims that this bill puts workers at the center, and will address the high cost of prescription medications. He believes the bill will be particularly helpful to our area.

“This bill is good news for families in eastern Ohio and throughout the Ohio Valley. It means that, it’s the biggest tax cut, uh, ever, for working families. It will invest in, especially in kids with childcare, with help for parents. 90% of Ohio parents that have children under 18 will benefit from this bill directly.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman has taken a different view on the bill, saying that the $1.75 trillion in spending will add to the ongoing problems with inflation. He also claims that lawmakers have begun treating trillion-dollar spending plans far too casually, noting that Congress already passed a 1.9 trillion dollar package in March, which was the largest legislative package ever passed at the time.