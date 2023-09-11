Oliver Anthony, who went viral with his number-one hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” recently canceled one of his shows because ticket prices were too high.

Anthony went to social media on Monday and said he’s canceling his show at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 27 because ticket prices were set at $99 with a meet and greet priced at $199.

Anthony said he has a friend who is helping him book gigs and that he didn’t want “anything that’s more than $40 a ticket, ideally no more than $25 a piece.”

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket. I’m going to work out the details with him and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will,” Anthony said in a post.

Oliver Anthony performs at Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill in Moyock, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP)

Anthony said in a new post that this was his fault.

“Cotton Eyed Joe has been cancelled. Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out. My plate has been full and I delegated the responsibility to someone else to help me book. I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices. We will find another place in Knoxville area that can do $25 ticket and free meet and greet. I will work to get your tickets refunded from my own budget if they can’t. This will never happen again. Thanks for your patience. I am still learning how all of this works.” Oliver Anthony

