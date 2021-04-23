One dead after helicopter crash in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in North Branch Township, State Police confirmed Friday.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Kansara, a doctor at Guthrie Hospital.





State Police say the Robinson R44 helicopter was discovered after a medical helicopter crew noticed a fire on the ground late Thursday night. The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded and discovered the wreckage.

According to the FAA, the flight had departed Allentown Queen Municipal Airport in Allentown and was headed to Bradford County Airport in Towanda.

Search and rescue crews are staged in Forkston Township and will begin a recovery mission for the victim and the helicopter.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.