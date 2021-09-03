Pilot dead after plane crashes into water near Wadsworth airport, OSHP says

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in Wadsworth that happened Friday morning where the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the pilot had died.

OSHP says the plane was found submerged in a body of water near 94 and Rittman Roads.

The Medina County Coroner arrived on the scene as well as two dive teams and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The OSHP says the plane’s operator was the only person on board and that it had just taken off a few minutes before the crash.

A few hours later, crews recovered the pilot’s body from the water.

Stay with FOX 8 and fox8.com for continuing updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter