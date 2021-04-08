One dead after shooting at Cuyahoga Falls McDonald’s

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– A confrontation between two employees ended in a deadly shooting at the McDonald’s in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located on Howe Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Police said 34-year-old Christopher L. Riddick, of Akron, shot a fellow employee in the chest. He ran from the scene and was arrested a short time later.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

Riddick will be arraigned on a charge of aggravated murder in Stow Municipal Court on Friday.

