One dead in fatal stabbing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Huntington.
At 5:40 p.m. Aug. 13, Huntington Police were dispatched to the 200 block of 6th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old had been stabbed and died of injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect.
13 News reporter Natalie Wadas is at the scene of the incident.
One neighbor told 13 News she heard two people fighting. The neighbor came outside and saw one of the guys who was in a wheelchair stood up, stab the victim and left the scene.
We will have more on this developing story at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.