One last concert remains for Toe Tapping Tuesdays

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Toe Tapping Tuesdays is wrapping for the summer.

The second-to-last event was held Tuesday at the Wheeling Park Amphitheater.

The event featured a performance by Roger Hoard Jazz Quartet.

Lighting concerns caused the concert to end early at 8:30 p.m.

