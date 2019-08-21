WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Toe Tapping Tuesdays is wrapping for the summer.
The second-to-last event was held Tuesday at the Wheeling Park Amphitheater.
The event featured a performance by Roger Hoard Jazz Quartet.
Lighting concerns caused the concert to end early at 8:30 p.m.
- One last concert remains for Toe Tapping Tuesdays
- Bellaire Fire hands out free smoke detectors to local residents
- Service dogs watch live musical for training
- Setting AC unit to 82 degrees while sleeping is best for ‘energy efficiency,’ federal program finds
- County Commissioners discuss road problems in Northern Panhandle