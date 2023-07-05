BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen.

Rescuers who seized 28 dogs and three cats from a hoarding situation near St. Clairsville say they’ve never seen conditions that horrendous. There were dogs in feces-filled cages, almost unable to breathe.

Charges are pending against the owner.

The animals were rescued Monday.

7News reporter D.K. Wright talked with humane officers at Belmont County Hoof and Paw, where the dogs–ranging from giant mastiffs to French bulldogs to a toy poodle–are now recovering

Rescuers had trouble getting to the dogs.

“There was piles of feces in front of the doors of the dogs downstairs to the point where we had to kick away the feces to get the doors open to get them out.” Julie Larish

Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

They had no water.

“They did have food. But it was so molded and so infested with flies that they wouldn’t eat it.” Julie Larish

Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

One Boxer’s tongue was hanging out, dry and cracked.

“We started putting water on it to try to revive it, once we did that, we spent several minutes getting the water on her so she could even move her tongue.” Julie Larish

Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

That same dog was so infested with fleas that she was anemic. When they bathed her, the water ran red with blood.

She had no strength.

“When she came here, we put her in the kennel and she collapsed. So we called the vet. The vet told us what to do. We gave her some sugar water to try to get her sugar levels up.” Julie Larish

Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

She is recovering.

The French bulldogs have breathing issues from the ammonia-filled air in the house that nearly overcame the rescuers and deputies.

“You could not be in there more than one or two minutes and you had to get outside in order to breathe.” Julie Larish

Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

The mastiffs were crouched in cages so small they couldn’t hold their heads up. Several have eye and ear infections. One has swollen and infected toes.

Other dogs there had already died. Yet they say the owner kept acquiring more.

“She just keeps buying and buying and buying. We run into this situation a lot. They think they love their animals but they’re in over their head.” Julie Larish

Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

Now they are all recovering at Hoof and Paw and will eventually need good homes

There are 10 mastiffs, nine French bulldogs, four Boxers, one toy poodle, one Corgi, one beagle-bassett mix, one Papillon-Chihuahua mix and one Pug-Maltese mix. Two of dogs are a bonded pair.

You can contact the Belmont County Hoof and Paw rescue on their Facebook page, by calling 610-314-5203 or email them at bchp911@gmail.com