BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently responding to a one vehicle accident on the Ohio side of the Moundsville Bridge.

OHSP confirmed the accident to 7NEWS, and tells us that one individual was taken to Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

Details on the crash are still limited at this time, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.