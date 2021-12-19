One year of COVID-19 vaccines and changes in I-70 construction: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – As COVID-19 is still very much a part of our daily lives, the Ohio Valley marked the anniversary of a pandemic milestone; one year since the first Coronavirus vaccine was administered in the area.

–> A year of COVID-19 vaccines: The anniversary of the Ohio Valley’s first shots <–

Wheeling Hospital became the first local hospital to give out doses of the vaccine. Health officials say at the time they were hopeful it was the beginning of the end to the pandemic. More than 800,000 people have now died from COVID complications in the United States.



After more than two months being held hostage, the remaining members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been released.

–> Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says <–

The group of 17 people from Christian Aid Ministries included some individuals from Ohio and five children.

Schools were on high alert this week and plans were announced to increase security in response to threatening posts on the social media app TikTok.

–> TikTok threats cause fear in schools across the nation <–

West Virginia State Police posted about the concerns, but officials said they found no credible threats in the state. However, they worked with the department of education and emergency management to handle the situation.

After severe tornadoes ripped through several states last weekend, Wheeling Firefighters traveled to one of the most devasted areas in Kentucky to assist.

–> Wheeling Firefighters return from assisting with tornado relief in Kentucky <–

The five firefighters said the damages was shocking. They spent several days in Bowling Green, assisting local emergency officials search through the rubble of collapsed homes and businesses.



Also in Wheeling-Changes are coming to the I-70 construction.

–> I-70 exit to Downtown Wheeling to open next week <–

WVDOT said Exit IA on I-70 Eastbound that connects to Main Street in downtown will open this week. All lanes of traffic near Exit 5 in Elm Grove will also be open. We will let you know when that happens.

