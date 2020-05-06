Opening child care in West Virginia is a top-priority for Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced that it is now mandatory that all child care workers in the state be tested. Up until now, the effort was voluntary. This follows the testing of all nursing home employees and residents in the Mountain State. The governor says the primary goal is health care, but it will also help in reopening the economy.

“It is our hopes in every way, that we can have all of our day cares up and going. We need them to be able to take care of our children, as our workers go to work. There’s no question about that,” says Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Four day care workers in Kanawha County have now tested positive for Coronavirus. one of them worked at the child care center for employees of the West Virginia National Guard.

“We’ll do a deep-cleaning of the facility, and when appropriate will open back up and take care of the children of our of Guardsmen,” says Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

In another development Governor Justice promised increased testing for African-Americans, a group that has much higher rates of Coronavirus.All the extra work is adding to the economic impact of the Coronavirus, which threatens to put West Virginia in a 500-million dollar budget deficit

“The Governor believes the U.S. House and Senate will be in session next week and could vote to change the rules, so that states including West Virginia could use their federal aid dollars to offset huge state budget deficits,” says Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

The news from the briefing was not all bad. So many people have now recovered from Covid -19, that they far exceed the number of cases still active in West Virginia.