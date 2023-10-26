WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department recently held “Operation Detention“, a special traffic effort in several city school zones, particularly in the areas of Triadelphia Middle, Bridge Street Middle, and Woodsdale Elementary.

Officials say the main focus was to stop key problems, mostly speeding- in these high-trafficked areas during the arrival and dismissal times when students are outside.

According to police, 75 citations were issued to individuals, with the majority being speeding.

The Wheeling Police Department wishes to remind drivers that the speed limit in a school zone when the lights are flashing is 15 mph.

Officers conducted 62 traffic stops during the operations and worked a combined total of 45.5 hours issuing the following citations:

51 speeding

7 no insurance

6 prohibited use of a cell phone

3 no registration

2 texting while driving

2 u-turns/ improper turning

2 no operators

1 driving suspended

1 possession of marijuana

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, October 26, 2023)