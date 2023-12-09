ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An event that has helped many local kids in the Ohio Valley during Christmas for several years took place again at the Ohio Valley Mall today.

Santa himself and several local celebrities welcomed people from high above in the American Electric Power bucket trucks to the 7th annual Operation Toy Lift.

The event is put on each year by the Wheeling Police Department and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office with the help of several local organizations and volunteers.

Any donations of new, unused toys are accepted, and monetary donations are accepted as well.

Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas says the result of the event is astonishing.

”It is unbelievable. You need to come back after the end of the day or next week and actually see what the Ohio Valley, our community give. I mean, we don’t help hundreds we help thousands of kids on the Ohio and West Virginia side.” Sheriff David Lucas | Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

Every year, the event brings smiles to kids’ faces in the Ohio Valley during the Christmas Season, and one of the sponsors of the event shared how special it is to impact children and families in the community just by participating.

”Even those that that may not be here today, they receive one of these toys we’ve been able to play a part in them having a positive influence and a very merry Christmas.” Stacy Austin | Owner/Operator, St. Clairsville Chik-Fil-A

The event brings joy not just to families and children of the Ohio Valley but also to the ones who organize the event.

”I love to see the parents that are bringing young people here and teaching them the benefits of making a donation, paying it forward, if you will.” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger | Wheeling Police Department

Chief Schwertfeger says the event allows law enforcement to really show how much their communities mean to them.

”It’s also about law enforcement and interacting with the community that wants to make donations. We want them to know that we’re human beings and that we really do care about our communities, our community.” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger | Wheeling Police Department

Through simple acts of kindness, the people of the Ohio Valley are impacting generations to come.

”Our community, our kids are our future. So, we got to want to help them prosper on the right path. And this is just a part of it to show that we do care.” Sheriff David Lucas | Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

7News was proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s Operation Toy Lift.