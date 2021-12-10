Operation Toy Lift is tomorrow and will give area children a happy Christmas

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Operation Toy Lift is just one day away.

Operation Toy Lift will help kids have a better Christmas



The 5th annual event is taking place outside the Ohio Valley Mall, near Ferguson’s House of Furniture.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and the Wheeling Police Department.



Stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to drop off new, unwrapped toys. The first 500 people to donate will get a voucher for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich.



And don’t forget to wave to the special guests inside the bucket truck. One of them will be our very own Steve Moore