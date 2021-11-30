Operation Toy Lift will help kids have a better Christmas

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The 5th annual Operation Toy Lift will take place December 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot near Ferguson’s House of Furniture.

It’s a collaborative effort between the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and the Wheeling Police Department.

They ask that you bring a new toy, still in the package and not gift-wrapped, and drive by to drop it off.

Special guests will be up in a bucket truck all day, waving and urging people to participate.

“We’re going to have sort of a mini law enforcement parade around the mall and Santa Claus will be arriving promptly at 10 a.m.,” said Philip Stahl, public information officer for the City of Wheeling. “Some kids out there may not have a happy moment or any good memories this time of year because they’re not as fortunate. And we’re hoping to change that. We’re hoping by holding this event that we can bring a happy moment into their lives this Christmas season.”

The first 500 people to donate a toy will get a voucher for a free Chik Fil A sandwich.

WTRF is proud to be media sponsor of Operation Toy Lift.

One of the people you’ll see up in the bucket truck will be our own Steve Moore.