OSHP cracking down on teens texting while driving

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol recently revealed some disturbing statistics.

Between 2016-2018, about 4,100 crashes involved a teen driver in District 6 of Ohio.

Of that total, 500 crashes belonged to Belmont County during that span, the highest in the district.

However, OSHP is determined to change those statistics by cracking down on teen’s biggest distraction while driving… TEXTING!

That’s always our goal is to decrease problem areas and obviously it is a problem. Lt. Waddell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville Post

Anyone under the age of 18 caught texting while driving could face a six month license suspension and $150 fine.

It is a primary violation. We can stop them if we see them on their phone. Lt. Waddell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville Post

Other common distractions seen among teens include putting makeup on, eating breakfast and additional passengers.

Drivers under 18-years-old can have only one passenger who is not an immediate family member.