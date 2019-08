ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol deputy was involved in a traffic accident in St. Clairsville Saturday.

The deputy was responding to a call at Boscov’s in the Ohio Valley Mall when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle that ran a red light.

The accident occurred near the I-70 Eastbound ramp onto Mall Road.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The driver at-fault was cited for failing to obey traffic control device.