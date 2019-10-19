OSHP investigating fatal crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Monroe County Friday evening.

The accident reportedly happened around 10 p.m. outside of Clarington on State Route 78.

A pickup truck driven by Alan Crawford of Warren veered off the roadway before striking several trees.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Investigator, Randy A. Williams.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

