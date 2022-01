OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the New Year’s holiday.

Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were reported. Troopers reportedly made 229 OVI arrests, along with 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.