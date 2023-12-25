ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — With Christmas coming to an end and the New Year just a week away, one local law enforcement agency is reminding travelers to be fully present while on the roadways.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to urge drivers to drive sober this time of year, especially if you are planning on going out for any big New Year’s Eve parties next week.

Troopers say they will be looking for aggressive driving which is a major sign for them that someone is driving impaired. They also said slow driving and slow reaction time is a sign of drugged driving.

The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober ride or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

”Of course, in today’s modern age we have all sorts of rideshare apps, whether you go with Uber, Lyft, even just calling a taxi cab, there’s still several services in the area that are available for that. Just encouraging all motorists again to drive sober or designate a ride, put down those cell phones while you’re driving this year to eliminate distracted driving on the roadway. And of course, always use your seatbelt when traveling.” Sgt. Brittany Brannan – Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Clairsville

Drivers are encouraged to call pound 6-7-7 to report any potential impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.