BEMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Tonight at the Ohio University Eastern’s Shannon Hall Theatre, a program honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. got underway a few days ahead of MLK Day.

It was free to the public and put on by the Belmont County NAACP, in collaboration with Ohio University Eastern Campus.,

Music was performed by Bellaire Middle School, along with a reading, featuring Guest Speaker Sean Winfrey from the Harrison County, WV NAACP.

“For most of my life, I enjoyed that day. It was a special day, it’s my birthday. Plus I get to share it with the King. When they made it a national holiday, I thought how wonderful is that to actually have a holiday on my birthday. I get to enjoy that day, a day off from school. But it was more than that. People had sacrificed. People have suffered. He had suffered and sacrificed.” Sean Winfrey, Guest Speaker

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated this upcoming Monday, January 16th.