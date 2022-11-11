WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans were treated to an assembly in their honor this morning at Our Lady of Peace School in Mt. Olivet. Students had obviously been practicing for the program that included art, music, speeches, poetry and a military-style march.

The students learned the history of Veterans Day. It began in 1919 as Armistice Day, but that only referred to one war. So it was eventually changed to Veterans Day, to honor all veterans, every November 11th.

“I believe it’s celebrating veterans, alive or deceased, that risked their lives to serve our country and give us the freedoms we have today.” Brody Allman, 8th grade

“It means thanking all the veterans in my family for all the services they have gave to this amazing country and thanking veterans that I do not know and just listening and hearing their stories.” Lilly Whitelatch, 8th grader

The main speaker, Chuck Johnson, told students he was deployed on his birthday, missed his wedding anniversary, his daughter’s birthday and got only four days’ leave for his father’s funeral.

The students gave the veterans thank you cards and hand-colored art work.