WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2022 “Our Legacy Our Future” Historic Preservation Awards held their first ceremony in two years at Independence Hall, and several West Virginians from around the community were honored for their individual work, historic preservation, and organization in our community.

The 2022 “Our Legacy Our Future” Historic Preservation Awards are back for the first time in 2 years!

Today at Independence Hall, several special West Virginians are being honored for their individual work, historic preservation, and organization in our community. October 9, 2022

Wheeling is a is full of history and the West Virginia Department of Ars, Culture, and History seeks to honor those who dedicate their time to the upkeep of what still stands.

Centre Market Historic District won the Historic District Award, and Center Market Manager, Brooke Price, says that their work to win this award is important in so many ways.

”So, obviously getting awards like this and being recognized for historic preservation makes us a destination for people that seek that out, so we have a lot of people that are passing through and they want to come to Centre Market because it’s a historic destination and it really helps with driving new business and getting more support and more funding, so the more business we get, the more funding we get, the more support we get.” Brooke Price – Center Market Manager

Fun fact: All of the awards were made right in West Virginia, with hand blown glass and sugar maple wood – the West Virginia state tree.