MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A recent minor outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease in Monroe County is now under control.

It caused the cancelation of a River High School football game two weeks ago.

Officials say fewer than a dozen people came down with it–mostly football players and some family members.

The virus shows up as a skin rash on hands and feet, sores in the mouth and a fever.

They say patients can take over-the-counter fever reducers, but there is no medicine for it.

While it’s not considered serious, it is considered very contagious.

“So the biggest thing is to stay hydrated and also it also kind of runs its course in seven to ten days and you start feeling better. And the biggest thing is prevention by washing your hands and avoiding like the eyes, nose and mouth, like touching that, those areas, so that those are kind of the gateways to getting into that, to your body.” Christa Russell | Director of Nursing | Monroe County Health Department

They say it’s spread through airborne droplets from coughs or sneezes and also from contact with the open blisters of someone who has it.

Symptoms show up three to six days after exposure.

Health officials urge families dealing with it to disinfect all surfaces.

They say it’s fairly common, especially among very young children, but it can strike people of any age.

By the way, hand foot and mouth disease is not the same as *hoof *and mouth disease, which affects animals including sheep, cattle and goats.