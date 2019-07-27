OVAC All-Star Marching Band performs at Waterfront ahead of football game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Football season is near as the OVAC kicks off Saturday evening at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The top high school football players throughout West Virginia and Ohio will play in the All-Star game.

However, the game is only a fraction of the evening.

OVAC All-Star Marching Band will take the field at halftime, along with the announcement of the 2019 OVAC ‘Queen of Queens.’

The marching band consist of more than 120 kids from 16 different high schools.

To get warmed up before their halftime performance, the All-Star marching band will travel to the Waterfront at Heritage Port for a 1 p.m. performance.

This is part of the 37th Annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

Kickoff for the All-Star game is at 7:15 p.m.