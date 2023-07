BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Mon Power customers in Wellsburg, West Virginia can expect to be without power Saturday, July 15, 2023, according to a press release.

The outage will affect 757 customers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., all affected customers should receive a notification message from Mon Power.

Customers can contact Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022 for any questions or concerns.