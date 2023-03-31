WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It kickstarts your brain into making you breathe again.

That’s a basic explanation of how Narcan, also known as Naloxone, has kept the more than 100 thousand overdose deaths a year from being far higher.

And in just months—it will be as just as easy to stop and pick up as groceries.

This week the FDA has approved it for over-the-counter use, instead of prescription only.

Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says its wider availability can only be good—but it isn’t without short-term setbacks.

Up until now, his health department was able to offer it for free.

But when it hits shelves later this summer, you’ll have to open your wallet for it.

So you have to now spend your disposable income to say ‘yes, I’m going to buy that at Walmart, CVS or a gas station, and have it on me,’ in case you need it. Now remember, even though you’re using it, you’re still going to have to dial 911, and you still better be ready to provide CPR in case the Narcan doesn’t work. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

That’s not to mention that the cost may be steep at first.

Currently two doses go for about 50 dollars, but Gamble expects the affordability to increase as Narcan becomes more common and mass manufactured.