WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Last year for the first time in five years, the Wheeling Police Department recorded a 9% reduction in total overdoses.

Experts say we’ve seen a dramatic change in the number of total overdose deaths compared to last year.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger with the Wheeling Police Department says compared to this time last year, the total number of overdoses has reduced to 61% and we are down 86% for overdose deaths.

Unfortunately, the problem is still occurring.

He says last week they received information from another law enforcement agency that a drug bust was made.

They had intercepted some fentanyl on an arrest, so our annalist was able to get some information out to our folks regarding that, and low and beyond we did have eight overdoes in a three-day period. So, we continue to work with Serenity Hills and try to activate them when we have these overdoes in hopes of the overdose obtaining some treatment. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

He says they believe the large decrease in overdoes relates to their increase in drug related arrests as well as all the city’s prevention and awareness programs.

But he ensures this change won’t be made overnight.