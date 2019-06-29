Overgrown cemetery receives overdue cleanup

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)

People with loved ones resting in the Weeks Cemetery in Sunset Heights can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The cemetery, which is owned by the Village of Bridgeport has been overgrown with grass and shrubs for months, according to residents.

On Saturday, a group of roughly 50 volunteers…some of them driving up on their own tractors, helped clean things up. The job took them hours to complete. Some say it was so bad in some areas, the headstones weren’t even visible.

“It hurts us all. The people who were burried here thought they were going to be taken care of in their sites,” said Dave Conaway, Volunteer.

Residents say they’re happy with the results of the cleanup and hope for more days like this in the future.